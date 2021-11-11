Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today November 11.

 

The actors got married in 2018 and have a son.

 



 

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Ibrahim Suleiman, wife mark third marriage anniversary The Punch:
Actor Ibrahim Suleiman, wife mark third marriage anniversary
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary
Ibrahim Suleiman & Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary with Love and Praise Bella Naija:
Ibrahim Suleiman & Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary with Love and Praise
Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Wedding Anniversary The Will:
Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary Lailas News:
Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria:
'I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you' - Ibrahim Suleman celebrates Linda Ejiofor on anniversary
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman mark 3rd wedding anniversary The News Guru:
Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman mark 3rd wedding anniversary
Ibrahim Suleiman and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary Oyo Gist:
Ibrahim Suleiman and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary
Actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
I Monte Oz Live:
I'm the Luckiest Guy in the World Because I Get to Love You - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman Tells Linda Ejiofor as They Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary Luci Post:
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor mark third wedding anniversary EE Live:
Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor mark third wedding anniversary
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary Naija Parrot:
Actress, Linda Ejiofor and husband, Ibrahim Suleiman celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary
Ibrahim Suleiman and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary with romantic video Gist Reel:
Ibrahim Suleiman and wife celebrate third wedding anniversary with romantic video
I Tori News:
I'm the Luckiest Guy in the World Because I Get to Love You - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman Tells Wife Linda Ejiofor on 3rd Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Anambra election: Ifeanyi Ubah congratulates Charles Soludo, says he won?t challenge results in court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 One of Nigeria’s conscientious actresses, Lilian Afegbai, splurges over ₦2m on a bag, ahead of her birthday - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
6 40 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Port Harcourt - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 US govt reacts as Soludo wins Anambra election, states demand for 2023 poll - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 Police foil kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja Highway | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Liberia vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of World Cup qualifier - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info