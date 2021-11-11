''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes







Tonto said this in response to an Instagram user who left a comment on her page signi Linda Ikeji Blog - Actress Tonto Dikeh has said she is done giving any man she meets a car or money again.Tonto said this in response to an Instagram user who left a comment on her page signi



News Credibility Score: 99%