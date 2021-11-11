Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Police parade 14 over invasion on Justice Odili's residence, say they were not security operatives
Nigerian Tribune
- The Police High Command on Thursday paraded 14 suspets over the invasion of the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, describing them as
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
@PoliceNG Arrest Fake Officer, 13 Others Linked With Invasion Of Supreme Court Justice Odili’s House
The Cable:
Fake CSP, Islamic scholar...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police arrests 14 suspects connected with siege on Justice Odili's home
Daily Trust:
I’m a ‘consultant’ to Malami, man who led raid on Odili’s home opens up
The Punch:
Odili’s home raid: More controversies over police parade
Vanguard News:
Police nab 14 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s house
The Sun:
Police parade fake CSP, 13 others over invasion of Justice Odili’s house
Premium Times:
Journalist arrested over raid on Mary Odili’s home no longer our staff member — ThisDay newspaper
Independent:
Invasion Of Justice Odili’s Residence: 14 Arrested, Paraded In Abuja
Information Nigeria:
Police Arrest 14 Linked With Siege On Justice Odili’s House
Signal:
"I Work for Malami", Man Who Led Raid on Odili’s Home Opens Up
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Parade 14 Over Invasion On Justice Odili’s Residence, Say They Were Not Security Operatives
News Verge:
Police Arrest 14 in Connection With Justice Odili’s House Invasion — NEWSVERGE
News Wire NGR:
Malami disowns 'consultant' arrested over invasion of Justice Odili's home
Within Nigeria:
Police parade 14 over invasion on Justice Odili’s residence
Global Upfront:
Police Interim Report on invasion of Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili
Naija News:
‘I’m A Consultant For Malami’ – Lead Suspect Behind Odili’s Home Invasion Reveals (Video)
The New Diplomat:
Police Nab 15 Suspected Invaders Of Justice Odili’s Home
Global Village Extra:
Odili's Home Invasion: We Were Not Sent By Malami- Fake CSP
More Picks
1
‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
4
Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals -
Legit,
15 hours ago
8
New Music: Banky W - JO -
Bella Naija,
22 hours ago
9
NEW MUSIC: Basketmouth Ft. 2Baba & Blaqbonez – Trouble -
Olajide TV,
17 hours ago
10
Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
