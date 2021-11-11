Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 2.74 million Nigerians obtained passports in the last two years
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Over 2.74 million Nigerians obtained passports in the last two years

A total of 2,742,207 passports have been issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the last two years.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federal Govt Issues 2.7m Passports In 2 Years Leadership:
Federal Govt Issues 2.7m Passports In 2 Years
Nigeria issues 2.7 million passports in two years – Minister Premium Times:
Nigeria issues 2.7 million passports in two years – Minister
Nigerian govt issued 2.7m passports in 2 years — Aregbesola Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt issued 2.7m passports in 2 years — Aregbesola
2.7m passports issued to Nigerians in 2 years — Aregbesola News Wire NGR:
2.7m passports issued to Nigerians in 2 years — Aregbesola


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 ‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 ''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
8 Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 New Music: Banky W - JO - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
10 Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info