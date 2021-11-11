Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAFDAC raises alarm over sachet water brands without factory addresses in Adamawa
Daily Post  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alarm that sachet water brands without reachable factory addresses

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
NAFDAC raises alarm over sachet water brands without factory addresses in Adamawa
Daily Nigerian:
NAFDAC uncovers ‘ghost’ sachet water factories in Yola
PM News:
NAFDAC uncovers ‘ghost’ sachet water factories - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
NAFDAC uncovers ‘ghost’ sachet water factories in Yola
Global Village Extra:
NAFDAC Uncovers Ghost Sachet Water Factories In Adamawa


