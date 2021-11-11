Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kuchibedna: FCTA Task Team Demolishes Brothel, Worship, Trading Centres Close To FCT Minister’s House
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCTA Demolishes Brothels, Trading, Worship Centres In Gwarimpa Leadership:
FCTA Demolishes Brothels, Trading, Worship Centres In Gwarimpa
FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre, others over alleged encroachment Daily Post:
FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre, others over alleged encroachment
Kuchibedna: Tears as FCTA Taskteam demolishes brothels, worship centres Peoples Daily:
Kuchibedna: Tears as FCTA Taskteam demolishes brothels, worship centres
Alleged encroachment: FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre others Prompt News:
Alleged encroachment: FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre others


   More Picks
1 ‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
2 ''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Germany Records 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Signal, 18 hours ago
6 Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 NEW MUSIC: Basketmouth Ft. 2Baba & Blaqbonez – Trouble - Olajide TV, 22 hours ago
9 Malaysia court acquits Nigerian man sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Southern Governors' Forum congratulates Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info