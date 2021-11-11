Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG

Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG



The Federal Government has lamented that millions of graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria are unemployed because they lack the requisite skills for the job ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineMillions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FGThe Federal Government has lamented that millions of graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria are unemployed because they lack the requisite skills for the job ...



News Credibility Score: 99%