Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Moment man steals iPhone 12 Pro Max by deftly slipping it into his back pocket while pricing phones in Computer village (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Moment man steals iPhone 12 Pro Max by deftly slipping it into his back pocket while pricing phones in Computer village (video)
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
CCTV captures moment man stole an iPhone 12 pro max from a shop in Lagos (video)
Gist Reel:
Moment man steals iPhone 12 Pro Max by slipping it into his back pocket in computer village.
Luci Post:
CCTV captures moment man stole an iPhone 12 pro max from a shop in Lagos (Video)
Naija Parrot:
CCTV captures moment man stole an iPhone 12 pro max from a shop in Lagos (video)
More Picks
1
I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals -
Legit,
9 hours ago
6
''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
8
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
New Music: Banky W - JO -
Bella Naija,
16 hours ago
10
Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
