Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Access Bank Partners Konga to offer Free Deliveries, 10% Discount at Yuletide
News photo Information Nigeria  - Leading financial institution Access Bank Plc has partnered with Konga to unveil the ‘Konga Yakata’, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year which goes live today November 11 and ends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, to offer free deliveries with 10 per cent ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Access Bank partners Konga on free deliveries – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Access Bank partners Konga on free deliveries – The Sun Nigeria
Access Bank partners Konga to offer free deliveries, 10% discount at Yuletide The Eagle Online:
Access Bank partners Konga to offer free deliveries, 10% discount at Yuletide
Access Bank Partners Konga to offer Free Deliveries, 10% Discount at Yuletide Prompt News:
Access Bank Partners Konga to offer Free Deliveries, 10% Discount at Yuletide
Access Bank Partners Konga To Offer Free Deliveries, 10% Discount at Yuletide Western Post News:
Access Bank Partners Konga To Offer Free Deliveries, 10% Discount at Yuletide


   More Picks
1 I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you - Actor Ibrahim Suleiman tells Linda Ejiofor as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 ‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 9 hours ago
6 ''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
8 Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 New Music: Banky W - JO - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
10 Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info