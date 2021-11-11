Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Comedian Maleke leads serious praise session after a Lagos to Benin flight he was onboard landed safely after witnessing serious turbulence (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Comedian Maleke led a praise session after a Lagos to Benin flight he was onboard landed safely after witnessing serious turbulence.
On his Instagram page, Maleke shared a video
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Comedian Maleke leads serious praise session after a flight he was onboard landed safely after witnessing serious turbulence (video)
Gist Reel:
Comedian Maleke leads a praise session after a Lagos to Benin flight he was on landed safely after a lot of turbulence.
Naija Parrot:
Comedian Maleke leads serious praise session after a flight he was onboard landed safely after witnessing serious turbulence (video)
Monte Oz Live:
WATCH: Nigerian Comedian Maleke Leads Heavy Praise Session After a Lagos to Benin Flight He Flew Landed Safely After Serious Turbulence
More Picks
1
‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Why Buhari has refused to open Nigeria-Benin Republic border – Reno Omokri -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Heritage Bank And CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
4
Crack down in Lagos as police raid training camp, arrest 108 naval impersonators -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Liberia vs Nigeria: Osimhen speaks on Ighalo’s return to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals -
Legit,
14 hours ago
8
New Music: Banky W - JO -
Bella Naija,
21 hours ago
9
NEW MUSIC: Basketmouth Ft. 2Baba & Blaqbonez – Trouble -
Olajide TV,
17 hours ago
10
Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
