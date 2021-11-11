Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBC World Service - Africa Today, South Africa's ex-President FW de Klerk dies at 85
BBC Africa  - He was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994

15 hours ago
UPDATED: Former South African president FW de Klerk dies at 85 The Punch:
UPDATED: Former South African president FW de Klerk dies at 85
South Africa’s Last Apartheid President, F.W. de Klerk, Dies Independent:
South Africa’s Last Apartheid President, F.W. de Klerk, Dies
FW de Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday. “It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in ... News Wire NGR:
FW de Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday. “It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in ...
Former South Africa President, De Klerk is dead The News Guru:
Former South Africa President, De Klerk is dead
South Africa Last White President, FW Dr Klerk Is Dead Naija News:
South Africa Last White President, FW Dr Klerk Is Dead
South Africa’s de Klerk dies at 85, apologises for apartheid Politics Nigeria:
South Africa’s de Klerk dies at 85, apologises for apartheid
South Africa Africa News:
South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem de Klerk dies


