Airstrikes kill ISWAP fighters near Borno fishing dam
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian forces annihilated a number of insurgents in massive airstrikes around a fishing dam in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State. The bombardment was carried out on Wednesday after Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) members ...

10 hours ago
