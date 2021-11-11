Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Investigate what led to Abolongo jailbreak - Makinde tells DSS
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate what led to the recent attack on Abolongo

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Makinde Receives New Oyo DSS Boss, Calls For Immediate Investigation On Abolongo Jailbreak Independent:
Makinde Receives New Oyo DSS Boss, Calls For Immediate Investigation On Abolongo Jailbreak
"Investigate what led to Abolongo jailbreak"– Governor Makinde tells DSS Oyo Gist:
"Investigate what led to Abolongo jailbreak"– Governor Makinde tells DSS
Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak Prompt News:
Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak
Governor Makinde receives Oyo DSS boss, Agada Alex - P.M. News PM News:
Governor Makinde receives Oyo DSS boss, Agada Alex - P.M. News
Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak Pulse Nigeria:
Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak


   More Picks
1 ‘She’s beautiful without makeup’ Photo of Toke Makinwa and former President Obasanjo sparks reactions - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
2 ''I nor dey give man money or car again''- actress Tonto Dikeh replies man who said she is "entering" his eyes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Germany Records 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Signal, 18 hours ago
6 Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Three suspected kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 NEW MUSIC: Basketmouth Ft. 2Baba & Blaqbonez – Trouble - Olajide TV, 22 hours ago
9 Malaysia court acquits Nigerian man sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Southern Governors' Forum congratulates Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info