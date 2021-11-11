Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After 28 years, NBS set to conduct agricultural census
Prompt News  - As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) sets to conduct the National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC) after 28 years, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, says it is long overdue.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

