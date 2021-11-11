Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anambra: INEC to present certificate of return to Soludo, reviews BVAS
Premium Times
- INEC conducted the governorship election on 6 and 9th November.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
(UPDATED): INEC issues Certificate of Return to Soludo as Anambra governor-elect
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Soludo Receives Certificate Of Return Anambra governor-elect, Charles Soludo has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission at its office in Akwa, Anambra. Credit: Facebook| Amb Adichie Izuchukwu
Independent:
INEC To Presents Certificate Of Return To Soludo Friday
Fresh Reporters:
INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo
Naija News:
INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Soludo, Ibezim As Governor-elect, Deputy Governor-elect Of Anambra State (Photos)
More Picks
1
Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Malaysia court acquits Nigerian man sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2018 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
"I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
What Will Make Us Cripple Nigeria—IPOB Threatens Buhari Government -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
5
"Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Brazil qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Nigerians are competitive abroad because of the good education they’ve received back home — President Buhari -
Instablog 9ja,
4 hours ago
9
I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
2 hours ago
10
FG planning to replace fuel subsidy with transport palliative – Minister -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
