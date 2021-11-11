Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Super Eagles Shouldn’t Be Written Off In AFCON 2021 Title Race’ –Oliseh
News photo Complete Sports  - Former Nigeria senior team coach, Sunday Oliseh, insists that the Super Eagles are among the favorites to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early next year, Completesports.com reports.
Speaking in Abuja after the inauguration of the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon Daily Times:
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon My Celebrity & I:
AFCON 2021: Sunday Oliseh names favourites country to win trophy in Cameroon
AFCON 2021: Oliseh names country that could win trophy in Cameroon Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Oliseh names country that could win trophy in Cameroon


   More Picks
1 Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Malaysia court acquits Nigerian man sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Southern Governors' Forum congratulates Anambra Governor-elect, Soludo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 "I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian man celebrates as his wife gives birth to twins after 10 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Jailbreak: Over 3,000 escapee inmates still on the run, Aregbesola reveals - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 Ibadan Dry Port A Game-changer For Oyo, Says Gov Makinde - Leadership, 22 hours ago
10 Germany Records 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Signal, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info