Ex-Edo gov, Igbinedion, in EFCC net over N1.6bn fraud
News photo The Punch  - A former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged theft of N1.6 billion belonging to the state.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

