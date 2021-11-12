Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov. Umahi will make a good president — Commissioner
News photo National Daily  - Chief Oluchukwu Ezeali, Ebonyi Commissioner for Projects, Monitoring and Evaluation says Gov. David Umahi’s achievements makes him suitable for the country’s presidency in 2023. Ezeali made the submission when he spoke with Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Vanguard News:
