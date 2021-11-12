Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oil and gas? Osinbajo reveals where Nigeria's major revenue comes more from
News photo Legit  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, November 11, at a conference in Lagos revealed that Nigeria's recent revenue are majorly from non oil and gas exports.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo Vanguard News:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo The Guardian:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo The Nation:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria earns more from non- oil revenues,says Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Nigeria earns more from non- oil revenues,says Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo The Herald:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria now earn more from non-oil exports: Osinbajo Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria now earn more from non-oil exports: Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo News Verge:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo Sundiata Post:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria Now Earns More From Non-oil Revenues, Says Osinbajo Inside Business Nigeria:
Nigeria Now Earns More From Non-oil Revenues, Says Osinbajo
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo National Accord:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
Nigeria Now Earns More Revenue From Non-oil Sector -Osinbajo Screen Gist:
Nigeria Now Earns More Revenue From Non-oil Sector -Osinbajo
Osinbajo: Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenue Republican Nigeria:
Osinbajo: Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenue
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues- Osinbajo National Daily:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues- Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 20 hours ago
4 FirstBank celebrates youth week 2021 - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
5 Self employment: AMCON gives N1.5m to three corps members - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Interpol declares Munachim Onyia wanted as police probe GTBank's role in N5.3 billion investment fraud - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
7 Reactions to Reekado Banks' new EP, "Off The Record Vol.2," » - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
8 NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's wife, Nomthi, to be buried on November 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info