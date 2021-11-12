Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Don't make your children like you.
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Seun Kuti has encouraged parents to stop trying to make their children be like them.
The musician said parents should try more to be like their kids and not the other way round.
&n
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Seun Kuti urges parents to never make their kids be like them
Mp3 Bullet:
Seun Kuti advises Parents to stop trying to make their children like them »
Instablog 9ja:
24,000 USD made live trading forex news, see how people are making money. Turn your smartphone to atm.
Tori News:
Don't Make Your Children Like You. You're Damaged - Seun Kuti Advises Parents
