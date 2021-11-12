Post News
News at a Glance
Liberia vs Nigeria: Real reason Ighalo returned to Super Eagles
Daily Post
- Odion Ighalo has returned to the Nigerian national team after talks with head coach Gernot Rohr. The 32-year-old had announced his retirement in July 2019, after finishing as top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations that year.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerians are competitive abroad because of the good education they’ve received back home — President Buhari -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
2
Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
"I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
"Trying to create content by force" - Simi mocked over comment on how air host gave daughter 'fake awww' -
Gist Reel,
16 hours ago
5
"Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
7
I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
6 hours ago
8
Liberia vs Nigeria: Real reason Ighalo returned to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
The competitiveness of Nigerians abroad starts from home where they have acquired good education - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Seat belt saved my life - Dr Joe Abah reveals he was involved in an accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
