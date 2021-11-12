Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Osinbajo: Nigeria now earns more money from non-oil exports
Within Nigeria
- Nigeria’s vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that majority of the revenue flowing into the nation’s treasury is generated from non-oil exports.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Now Earns More Money From Non-Oil Exports, Says Osinbajo
Information Nigeria:
Nigeria Now Earns More Money From Non-Oil Exports, Says Osinbajo
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria Earning More Money From Non-oil Exports – Osinbajo
The Trent:
Nigeria Now Earning More From Non-Oil Revenues – Osinbajo
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo
More Picks
1
Nigerians are competitive abroad because of the good education they’ve received back home — President Buhari -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
2
Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
"I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
"Trying to create content by force" - Simi mocked over comment on how air host gave daughter 'fake awww' -
Gist Reel,
16 hours ago
5
"Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
7
I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary -
Legit,
6 hours ago
8
Liberia vs Nigeria: Real reason Ighalo returned to Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
The competitiveness of Nigerians abroad starts from home where they have acquired good education - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Seat belt saved my life - Dr Joe Abah reveals he was involved in an accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
