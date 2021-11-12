Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
News photo The Guardian  - The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has charged the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) to ensure the safety and profitability of Nigeria’s N12.8 trillion pension assets.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Protect Nigeria’s N12.8 trillion pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM Peoples Gazette:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8 trillion pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
LCCI urges PENCOM to protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets Business Day:
LCCI urges PENCOM to protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM News Diary Online:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM National Accord:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn Pension Assets, LCCI Charges PENCOM The Street Journal:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn Pension Assets, LCCI Charges PENCOM
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM Pulse Nigeria:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM Prompt News:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM News Verge:
Protect Nigeria’s N12.8trn pension assets, LCCI charges PENCOM
LCCI Urges PenCom To Proctect N12.8 Trn Pension Fund Inside Business Nigeria:
LCCI Urges PenCom To Proctect N12.8 Trn Pension Fund


   More Picks
1 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 20 hours ago
4 FirstBank celebrates youth week 2021 - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
5 Self employment: AMCON gives N1.5m to three corps members - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Interpol declares Munachim Onyia wanted as police probe GTBank's role in N5.3 billion investment fraud - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
7 Reactions to Reekado Banks' new EP, "Off The Record Vol.2," » - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
8 NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's wife, Nomthi, to be buried on November 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info