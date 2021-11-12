Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unmask Real Killers Of Tordue Salem, Omo-Agege Tasks Security Agencies
News photo Leadership  - The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has asked the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to unravel the mysterious circumstances leading to the killing of Vanguard Newspaper reporter, Tordue Henry Salem. Tordue, who was ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tordue Salem: Omo-Agege tasks police, security agencies to unmask killers Vanguard News:
Tordue Salem: Omo-Agege tasks police, security agencies to unmask killers
Unmask Killers of Abuja Journalist, Omo-Agege Charges Security Agencies This Day:
Unmask Killers of Abuja Journalist, Omo-Agege Charges Security Agencies
Vanguard reporter: Police must produce killers of Tordue Salem, says Omo-Agege Nigerian Tribune:
Vanguard reporter: Police must produce killers of Tordue Salem, says Omo-Agege
Salone:
Omo-Agege To Security Agencies: Unmask The Real Killers Of Tordue Salem
Omo-Agege Tasks Police To Unmask Those Behind Journalist Salem’s Death The New Diplomat:
Omo-Agege Tasks Police To Unmask Those Behind Journalist Salem’s Death


   More Picks
1 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 20 hours ago
4 FirstBank celebrates youth week 2021 - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
5 Self employment: AMCON gives N1.5m to three corps members - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Interpol declares Munachim Onyia wanted as police probe GTBank's role in N5.3 billion investment fraud - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
7 Reactions to Reekado Banks' new EP, "Off The Record Vol.2," » - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
8 NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's wife, Nomthi, to be buried on November 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info