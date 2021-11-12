Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo To Nigerian Exporters: Take Advantage Of AfCFTA
News photo Channels Television  - The Federal Government will continue to support Nigerian exporters through its agencies, bringing about necessary reforms to boost the growth of the country’s non-oil exports, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. According to a statement by ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo to Nigerian exporters: Take advantage of AfCFTA The Eagle Online:
Osinbajo to Nigerian exporters: Take advantage of AfCFTA
Osinbajo To Nigerian Exporters: Take Advantage Of AfCFTA The Street Journal:
Osinbajo To Nigerian Exporters: Take Advantage Of AfCFTA
Exporters: Take Advantage Of Opportunities For Growth In AfCFTA- Osinbajo Global Village Extra:
Exporters: Take Advantage Of Opportunities For Growth In AfCFTA- Osinbajo
Osinbajo to Nigerian Exporters: Take advantage of AfCFTA Core TV News:
Osinbajo to Nigerian Exporters: Take advantage of AfCFTA


   More Picks
1 Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Malaysia court acquits Nigerian man sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 What Will Make Us Cripple Nigeria—IPOB Threatens Buhari Government - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 ‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerians are competitive abroad because of the good education they’ve received back home — President Buhari - Instablog 9ja, 4 hours ago
8 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 2 hours ago
9 FG planning to replace fuel subsidy with transport palliative – Minister - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 I'm proud of you, Otedola celebrates daughter, DJ Cuppy, on birthday - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info