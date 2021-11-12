Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MOBO awards: Wizkid, Rema get 2 nominations, other Nigerian stars dominate nominees list, Don Jazzy reacts
Legit  - Nigerian music superstars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Ckay Rema and others have been nominated for 2021 MOBO awards, Don Jazzy reacted.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

