Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“I didn’t do my research before signing” —Super Eagles legend, Jay-Jay Okocha opens up about leaving PSG for Bolton
Gist Reel
- Super Eagles legend, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, has admitted he wouldn’t have joined Bolton from PSG, if he had done his research well.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
I didn’t do my research before joining Bolton Wanderers from PSG – Jay-Jay Okocha
The News Guru:
I didn’t do my research before moving to England - Okocha
My Celebrity & I:
I didn’t do my research before joining Bolton Wanderers from PSG – Jay-Jay Okocha
SoccerNet Nigeria:
'You are a legend'- Former England star tells Jay-Jay Okocha - Soccernet NG
See Naija:
I didn’t do my research before joining Bolton Wanderers from PSG – Jay-Jay Okocha
Kemi Filani Blog:
I didn't do my research - Okocha opens up on leaving PSG for Bolton
