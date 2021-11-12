Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marwa Charges Military Officers to Write Books, Commends Armed Forces for Patriotism
This Day  - Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has charged military officers to venture into book writing to expand the frontiers o…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Marwa charges military officers to engage in book writing, commends Armed Forces for patriotism Vanguard News:
Marwa charges military officers to engage in book writing, commends Armed Forces for patriotism
Marwa Charges Military Officers On Book Writing Leadership:
Marwa Charges Military Officers On Book Writing
Marwa charges military officers to write books, commends Armed The Sun:
Marwa charges military officers to write books, commends Armed
Marwa Charges Military Officers To Write Books, Commends Armed Forces For Patriotism Independent:
Marwa Charges Military Officers To Write Books, Commends Armed Forces For Patriotism
Marwa Charges Military Officers To Engage In Book Writing, Commends Their Patriotism News Break:
Marwa Charges Military Officers To Engage In Book Writing, Commends Their Patriotism
Marwa charges military officers to engage in book writing, commends Armed Forces for patriotism The Eagle Online:
Marwa charges military officers to engage in book writing, commends Armed Forces for patriotism


   More Picks
1 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 20 hours ago
4 FirstBank celebrates youth week 2021 - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
5 Self employment: AMCON gives N1.5m to three corps members - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Interpol declares Munachim Onyia wanted as police probe GTBank's role in N5.3 billion investment fraud - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
7 Reactions to Reekado Banks' new EP, "Off The Record Vol.2," » - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
8 NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's wife, Nomthi, to be buried on November 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info