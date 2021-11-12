Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate President, Lawan deeply saddened by death of Vanguard's reporter
News photo Vanguard News  - The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his shock and sadness at the news of the death of a National Assembly Correspondent..

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tordue Salem: Lawan expresses sadness over death of Vanguard reporter Daily Post:
Tordue Salem: Lawan expresses sadness over death of Vanguard reporter
Lawan deeply saddened by death of Vanguard reporter The Eagle Online:
Lawan deeply saddened by death of Vanguard reporter
Lawan shocked by death of Vanguard reporter - P.M. News PM News:
Lawan shocked by death of Vanguard reporter - P.M. News
Tordue Salem: Lawan Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Vanguard Reporter Fresh Reporters:
Tordue Salem: Lawan Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Vanguard Reporter


   More Picks
1 Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 “I didn’t do my research before signing” —Super Eagles legend, Jay-Jay Okocha opens up about leaving PSG for Bolton - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 ‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 18 hours ago
9 Liberia vs Nigeria: Real reason Ighalo returned to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Eedris Abdulkareem queries death of Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info