NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves
Vanguard News  - The National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has stated that the recent mass surrendering by Boko Haram/ISWAP members ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

