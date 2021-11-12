Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


End SARS: Panel orders police to produce retired SP Monday Christopher
News photo Daily Post  - The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations on Friday, ordered that the police produce SP Monday Christopher (Rtd) to appear before it to answer to the alleged disappearance of Lukman Suleiman. The panel is investigating the defunct ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Panel orders police to produce rtd SP, Monday Christopher Vanguard News:
#EndSARS: Panel orders police to produce rtd SP, Monday Christopher
#EndSARS: Panel orders police to produce retired SP Monday Christopher Daily Nigerian:
#EndSARS: Panel orders police to produce retired SP Monday Christopher
#EndSARS: Panel Orders Police To Produce Rtd SP, Monday Christopher The Street Journal:
#EndSARS: Panel Orders Police To Produce Rtd SP, Monday Christopher
End SARS: Panel Orders Police To Produce Retired SP Monday Christopher Screen Gist:
End SARS: Panel Orders Police To Produce Retired SP Monday Christopher


   More Picks
1 Fulani Herdsmen give condition for ending open grazing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "I still don't know what Kiddwaya's job is" DJ Cuppy says as she speaks on her friendship with the Big Brother Naija star (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "Who killed my brother?" - Sister of Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem demands answers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 “I didn’t do my research before signing” —Super Eagles legend, Jay-Jay Okocha opens up about leaving PSG for Bolton - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 ‘Doings get level’ Reactions as Obi Cubana awards his staff of 10 years N1m each a few days after being drilled at EFCC (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
6 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 18 hours ago
9 Liberia vs Nigeria: Real reason Ighalo returned to Super Eagles - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Eedris Abdulkareem queries death of Tordue Salem - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info