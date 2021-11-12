Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Military Air Strikes Killed 1500 Cows In Taraba – Herdsmen
Sahara Reporters




Air strikes launched by a Nigerian military fighter jet at Fulani herdsmen settlements in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, was said to have killed about 1,500 cows belonging to the herdsmen.


