French citizens seeking greener pastures are welcome to Nigeria – Buhari
News photo Correct NG  - President Muhammadu Buhari says French citizens who wish to leave France and seek greener pastures in Nigeria would be welcomed with open arms. Buhari stated this in an published in Paris Daily L’Opinion on Friday, Peoples Gazette reports.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

