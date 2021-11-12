Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US-based Group Petitions Biden Government To Designate Buhari, Tinubu, El-Rufai, Others As Sponsors Of Terrorism In Nigeria
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Global Advocates for Terrorism Eradication (GATE), a United States-based non-profit organisation, has petitioned the US government to designate President Muhammadu Buhari and several other officials as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria.
The 26-page ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

US govt asked to designate Buhari regime terrorism sponsor The Punch:
US govt asked to designate Buhari regime terrorism sponsor
Group urges US to designate Buhari, Tinubu, El-Rufai terrorism sponsors Ripples Nigeria:
Group urges US to designate Buhari, Tinubu, El-Rufai terrorism sponsors
Group Petitions US Govt To Designate Buhari Global Village Extra:
Group Petitions US Govt To Designate Buhari's Regime Terrorism Sponsor
US group calls on Joe Biden to designate Buhari, el-Rufai, others as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria Observers Times:
US group calls on Joe Biden to designate Buhari, el-Rufai, others as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria


