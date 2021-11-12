Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG to begin sale of houses from N7.2m ? Fashola
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has announced that the federal government will commence sale of houses under the National Mass Housing Programme from N7.2 million naira.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

