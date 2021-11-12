Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian government has said that it has disbursed over 58billion to Nigerians in the past two months under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT). Halima Shehu, National Coordinator of Household Uplifting Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP – ...

12 hours ago
1 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Woman who rejected N5,000 bribe exhibited the spirit of Anambra — Soludo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 20 hours ago
4 FirstBank celebrates youth week 2021 - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
5 Self employment: AMCON gives N1.5m to three corps members - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Interpol declares Munachim Onyia wanted as police probe GTBank's role in N5.3 billion investment fraud - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
7 Reactions to Reekado Banks' new EP, "Off The Record Vol.2," » - Mp3 Bullet, 22 hours ago
8 NSA, Mongonu in France, explains why Boko Haram/ISWAP members are surrendering in droves - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's wife, Nomthi, to be buried on November 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
