News at a Glance

We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG Linda Ikeji Blog - The Nigerian government has said that it has disbursed over 58billion to Nigerians in the past two months under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT). Halima Shehu, National Coordinator of Household Uplifting Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP – ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



