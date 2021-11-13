Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria, others to get malaria vaccine by first quarter of 2022 –AHM
News photo The Punch  - The Assembly of Health Ministers of the ECOWAS region on Friday announced that Nigeria and other African countries would get access to the newly developed malaria vaccine by the first quarter of 2022.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, others to get malaria vaccine by Q1 of 2022 – AHM The Eagle Online:
Nigeria, others to get malaria vaccine by Q1 of 2022 – AHM
Nigeria, others to get malaria vaccine by first quarter of 2022 –AHM National Accord:
Nigeria, others to get malaria vaccine by first quarter of 2022 –AHM
Nigeria, Others To Get Malaria Vaccine By First Quarter Of 2022 –AHM Infotrust News:
Nigeria, Others To Get Malaria Vaccine By First Quarter Of 2022 –AHM


   More Picks
1 US expands student visa operations in Nigeria, announces dates, application process - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 129 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
5 Scores burnt to death as two buses collide, catch fire in Ondo - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
6 NAF restates commitment to Ekiti cargo airport project - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
7 We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 IPOB threatens shutdown over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info