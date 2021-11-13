Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears on social media over the adverse effect of a natural pink lips procedure on her lips.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video) Yaba Left Online:
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video)
Lady Who Did “Natural Pink Lips” Procedure Cries Out As Her Lips Enlarges (Photo, Video) Igbere TV News:
Lady Who Did “Natural Pink Lips” Procedure Cries Out As Her Lips Enlarges (Photo, Video)
Woman Cries Out For Help After Permanent Pink Lips Surgery Resulted Into Swollen Lips (VIDEO) Society Gazette Nigeria:
Woman Cries Out For Help After Permanent Pink Lips Surgery Resulted Into Swollen Lips (VIDEO)
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video) The Dabigal Blog:
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video)
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did “natural pink lips” procedure, cries out as her lips enlarges (Video) Luci Post:
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did “natural pink lips” procedure, cries out as her lips enlarges (Video)
Lady who did "natural pink lips" procedure, cries out as her lips enlarges Gist Reel:
Lady who did "natural pink lips" procedure, cries out as her lips enlarges
“I Pray It Comes Down Soon” – Lady Who Did Natural Pink Lips Procedure Grieves After Her Lips Got Swollen Gist Lovers:
“I Pray It Comes Down Soon” – Lady Who Did Natural Pink Lips Procedure Grieves After Her Lips Got Swollen
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video) Naija Parrot:
“I pray it comes down soon” – Lady who did natural pink lips procedure laments after her lips got swollen (video)


   More Picks
1 US expands student visa operations in Nigeria, announces dates, application process - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 129 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
5 Scores burnt to death as two buses collide, catch fire in Ondo - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
6 NAF restates commitment to Ekiti cargo airport project - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
7 We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 IPOB threatens shutdown over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info