Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN Offers Nigerians ₦5bn In ‘100 For 100 PPP Loan’ (See Details And Apply)
News photo Naija News  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of a policy on production and productivity (PPP) to be known as 100 for 100 PPP. The apex bank intends to provide funds for interested and qualified private companies who will be able to ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

How to Apply for CBN’s 100 for 100 PPP Loan Investor King:
How to Apply for CBN’s 100 for 100 PPP Loan
CBN Offers Nigerians ₦5bn In ‘100 For 100 PPP Loan’ (See Details And Apply) Anaedo Online:
CBN Offers Nigerians ₦5bn In ‘100 For 100 PPP Loan’ (See Details And Apply)
How To Apply For CBN ₦5bn In ‘100 For 100 PPP Loan’ Tell-Force Blog:
How To Apply For CBN ₦5bn In ‘100 For 100 PPP Loan’


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 48% of girls in northern Nigeria marry before age 15 - Report - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
9 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Nigerian Govt Launches Portal For Nigerians To Become House Owners (Apply Here) - Anaedo Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info