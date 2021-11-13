Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actress Annie apologises to 2Baba: 'I have acted so badly' - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Actress Annie Idibia has apologised to her husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba for bringing the family into disrepute.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband and his family as she clocks 37. Gist Reel:
Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband and his family as she clocks 37.
Tuface blesses Annie Idibia after she apologised in birthday message First Reports:
Tuface blesses Annie Idibia after she apologised in birthday message
"I Am So Sorry I Threw You Out" - Annie Idibia Finally Apologises Kanyi Daily:
"I Am So Sorry I Threw You Out" - Annie Idibia Finally Apologises
Annie Idibia Apologizes To 2Face, Says She Want To Do Better, If Given The Chance Global Village Extra:
Annie Idibia Apologizes To 2Face, Says She Want To Do Better, If Given The Chance


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
8 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian Govt Launches Portal For Nigerians To Become House Owners (Apply Here) - Anaedo Online, 20 hours ago
10 Libya topples Nigeria as Africa’s top oil producer - PM News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info