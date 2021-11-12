Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Paris Hilton, 40, changed into 4 dresses as she weds Carter Reum in star-studded ceremony
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Paris Hilton  and Carter Reum wed on Thursday,  Nov. 11, in a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate.

 

The 40-year-old heiress has now given a glim

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony Pulse Nigeria:
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony
40-Year-Old Paris Hilton Changed Into 4 Dresses as She Marries Carter Reum in Star-studded Ceremony Monte Oz Live:
40-Year-Old Paris Hilton Changed Into 4 Dresses as She Marries Carter Reum in Star-studded Ceremony
Heiress Paris Hilton Weds Carter Reum In A Star-Studded Ceremony Global Village Extra:
Heiress Paris Hilton Weds Carter Reum In A Star-Studded Ceremony
Paris Hilton weds Carter Reum in style EE Live:
Paris Hilton weds Carter Reum in style
Photos from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 “I didn’t do my research before signing” —Super Eagles legend, Jay-Jay Okocha opens up about leaving PSG for Bolton - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
2 I feel your love from heaven, Bianca Ojukwu pens emotional letter to late husband on 27th wedding anniversary - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 45 mins ago
4 Normalise being friends with your man's ex-wife or girlfriend - Actress Princess Shyngle tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Kano: SSS bursts robbery syndicate that specializes in trailing people to banks - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
7 Wizkid Sets Record -1st Nigerian Album To Spend A Year On Billboard Charts - Tori News, 24 hours ago
8 Scores burnt to death as two buses collide, catch fire in Ondo - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
9 NAF restates commitment to Ekiti cargo airport project - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, others posing challenges to Nigeria’s democracy, says Defence Minister - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info