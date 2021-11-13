Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Nine, Rustle Livestock
News photo Information Nigeria  - At least nine persons have been killed by bandits in Tungar Ruwa Village located in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The gunmen also rustled livestock, burgled shops, and carted away foodstuff, among other valuables.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill nine, rustle livestock, burgle shops in Zamfara The News Guru:
Bandits kill nine, rustle livestock, burgle shops in Zamfara
Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Nine, Rustle Livestock The Will:
Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Nine, Rustle Livestock
National Daily:
Bandits kill nine, rustle livestock in fresh invasion of community in Zamfara


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Records 129 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 We have disbursed N58 Billion to the less privileged in 2 months ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 48% of girls in northern Nigeria marry before age 15 - Report - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 IPOB threatens shutdown over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
10 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info