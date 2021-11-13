Playing Romanus in “Ghana Jollof” really stretched me – Akah Nnani The Nation - Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani, who acted as “Romanus” in the latest Showmax Original “Ghana Jollof”, said that the role truly stretched him as he had no scripts. Nnani disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%