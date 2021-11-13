‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes commotion over debit alerts (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



A Nigerian man recently caused a scene at the bank after he was allegedly debited a whooping sum of N25,000 alongside other unexplainable alerts. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogA Nigerian man recently caused a scene at the bank after he was allegedly debited a whooping sum of N25,000 alongside other unexplainable alerts.



News Credibility Score: 90%