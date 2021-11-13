Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

9 students killed after canoes capsize in Ghana
News photo The Guardian  - Nine junior high school students drowned on Friday after two canoes capsized on a river in the Northern Region of Ghana, the Police confirmed on Saturday. Bernard Baba Ananga, Northern Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, told Xinhua ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

