Odili: Ubani commends FG for arrest of suspects
The Nation  - Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Mr Monday Ubani, on Saturday hailed the government for the arrest of suspects over the invasion of the home of Justice, Mary Odili. Ubani gave the ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

