''Together or not, it shall be well''- 2face Idibia shares cryptic post with a photo of himself and Annie hours after his babymama, Pero Adeniyi, filed N500m lawsuit against Annie Linda Ikeji Blog -



Singer, 2Face Idibia, shared a cryptic post on his IG page this afternoon hours after his babyama, Pero Adeniyi, announced a N500 million lawsuit against his wife, Annie.







The da Singer, 2Face Idibia, shared a cryptic post on his IG page this afternoon hours after his babyama, Pero Adeniyi, announced a N500 million lawsuit against his wife, Annie.The da



News Credibility Score: 99%