Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More than 90% of security challenges in Nigeria is political ― Yahaya Bello
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
More than 90% of security challenges in Nigeria is political ― Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that over 90 per cent of security challenges the country is facing is largely political ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Channels Television:
Nigeria 's Insecurity Is 90% Political - Yahaya Bello
More Than 90% Of Security Challenges In Nigeria Is Political - Yahaya Bello The Nigeria Lawyer:
More Than 90% Of Security Challenges In Nigeria Is Political - Yahaya Bello
Buhari Inherited A Country With Insecurity, Says Yahaya Bello News Break:
Buhari Inherited A Country With Insecurity, Says Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info