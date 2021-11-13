Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boycott Zamfara ward congress, Yari faction urges members
News photo The Punch  - The Zamfara State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, led by Alhaji Lawal Liman under former governor Abdulaziz Yari’s faction, has called on its members to boycott the wards congresses organised by the faction being held by Governor ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boycott Zamfara ward congress, Yari faction urges members Congress Daily Trust:
Boycott Zamfara ward congress, Yari faction urges members Congress
Boycott Zamfara ward congress, Yari faction urges APC members Daily Nigerian:
Boycott Zamfara ward congress, Yari faction urges APC members
Yari orders followers to boycott Zamfara APC ward congress News Wire NGR:
Yari orders followers to boycott Zamfara APC ward congress
Yari: Why you must boycott Zamfara APC Ward Congresses The Eagle Online:
Yari: Why you must boycott Zamfara APC Ward Congresses


   More Picks
1 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria among top 10 human trafficking, drug markets – Report - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 "He will still cheat and dump you"- Janemena tells ladies who rely on love charm to keep a man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 'Family over everything' Reactions as Peter Okoye takes Paul's children for early Christmas shopping amidst their beef - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info