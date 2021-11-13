Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki
Ripples Nigeria  - The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said on Saturday the Federal Government would unbundle and commercialise the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to optimise its operations and advance private sector participation.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Minister Premium Times:
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Minister
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki The Herald:
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki News Diary Online:
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki PM News:
Why we are unbundling Nigeria’s rail sector – Saraki


   More Picks
1 Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma, VC reacts - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 2Face?s baby mama Pero Adeniyi serves his wife Annie Idibia lawsuit notice, demands N500m as damages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I married as a virgin, God revealed my wedding date; 55-year-old woman who wedded for the 1st time speaks - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 I don't believe in heaven or hell - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 'She paid my transport fare, I paid her dowry' - Nigerian man says, as he celebrates second wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 48% of girls in northern Nigeria marry before age 15 - Report - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing procedure to get pink lips (VIDEO) - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
8 Barcelona confirm return of Dani Alves as first signing under new coach Xavi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic' - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
10 How ectopic pregnancy nearly took my life - Comedienne Princess - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info